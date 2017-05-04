Vermont faces seasonal worker shortage due to visa cap
Businesses in Vermont are struggling to deal with a lack of seasonal workers due to the congressional cap on the number of H-2B work visas made available annually. The Burlington Free Press reports that businesses like ski resorts and retreats rely on seasonal labor due to Vermont's low unemployment rate.
