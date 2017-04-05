Snow Lovera s Trivia: Killington able to dictate winter schedule
Killington Resort, Vermont, is synonymous with snowmaking, and their team of snowmakers ensures that guests can ignore the forecast and make soft turns on the mountain no matter what Mother Nature has in store. “Winter Starts When We Say So,” says Killington.
