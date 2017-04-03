Killington Ski Resort announces upgra...

Killington Ski Resort announces upgrades to Bear Mountain

The Killington ski resort announced that Bear Mountain will be getting $110 million in upgrades. They include new townhouses, a remodel of the base lodge, a new lift and new trail configurations.

