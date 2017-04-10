Former lobbyist fills vacated Vermont House seat
A longtime lobbyist for the Vermont Retail and Grocer's Association has been appointed to fill a seat vacated by Republican Rep. Job Tate, who resigned to deploy with the U.S. Navy Seabees, a naval construction force. Jim Harrison was appointed by Republican Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday.
