Fiddlehead named a top attraction of ...

Fiddlehead named a top attraction of 2017

Fiddlehead at Four Corners, which is located in a former bank, offers art pieces from jewelry to glass pieces, paintings, and pottery. BENNINGTON - A local art gallery has been named one of Vermont's top destinations of 2017 in Yankee Magazine.

