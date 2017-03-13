Man threatens bar staff with a gun.

Man threatens bar staff with a gun.

Sunday Mar 12

State police say a Norwich man pulled a gun on bar staff last night in Killington. Eli Kasper is facing aggravated assault charges after State police say at around 9:30 last night, the 33-year-old was asked to leave the Wobbly Barn in Killington because he was acting drunk.

