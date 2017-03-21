Like Father, Like Son?

Like Father, Like Son?

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Joe's Dartblog

Last year we reported that then-doctor Lloyd Kaspar - a professor of medicine, a professor of microbiology and immunology, and the director of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Multiple Sclerosis Clinic - had "voluntarily and permanently" surrendered his licence to practice medicine to the New Hampshire Board of Medicine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Joe's Dartblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Mar 19 Markey fife 33
arthur mortimis is a bigamist. (Sep '10) Mar 14 annoyousm person 4
News Hamilton's mayor makes top 20 on World Mayor List Feb '17 GTA 1
News Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09) Feb '17 DocHoliday 4
News Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions Feb '17 Dr Pendyke 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb '17 scotty steiner 1
Robert Scott, 1971 USAF, Clark AFB PI. from here. Jan '17 353 Cavite St 1
See all Killington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killington Forum Now

Killington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Killington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,177 • Total comments across all topics: 279,721,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC