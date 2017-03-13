Killington Irish Festival celebrates St. Patrick's Day
O'Dwyer knows a thing or two about Irish traditions; he's from Ireland and decided to take St. Patrick's Day celebrations into his own hands. "Instead of doing just a St. Patrick's Day event, we wanted to do a whole festival," Emmett O'Dwyer said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Killington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|arthur mortimis is a bigamist. (Sep '10)
|Mar 14
|annoyousm person
|4
|Hamilton's mayor makes top 20 on World Mayor List
|Feb '17
|GTA
|1
|Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|DocHoliday
|4
|Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions
|Feb '17
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|scotty steiner
|1
|Robert Scott, 1971 USAF, Clark AFB PI. from here.
|Jan '17
|353 Cavite St
|1
|Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Community Disorga...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Killington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC