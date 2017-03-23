Fortier, Jensen to be honored with CSJ's Pour le Merite award
Sarah Fortier and Lawrence Jensen have been named the recipients of this year's Pour Le Merite Award at College of St. Joseph. They will be recognized for their outstanding care, support and leadership in the community at the annual Founders' Day Celebration March 15. Founders' Day commemorates the Sisters of St. Joseph, who had the vision and perseverance to establish a Catholic college in Rutland in 1956.
