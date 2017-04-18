Fatal crash

On Saturday, March 18, 2017 at approximately 1:30 a.m. troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks, Killington Fire Department and Rutland Regional Ambulance were notified of a one-car motor vehicle crash on Tanglewood Drive at the intersection of Gina Drive. The crash was reported with injuries.

