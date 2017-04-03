After snowstorm, Pico sees 10 times m...

After snowstorm, Pico sees 10 times more skiers and riders

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 18 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

"I had weekend plans and when I heard the big snow storm on Tuesday and Wednesday - timing was just perfect," said Gaeta Labrie, from Montreal. "It was great skiing but it really did some damage to our trail count," said Rich McCoy, Pico's Director of Operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Mar 29 DEPUTY DOG 34
arthur mortimis is a bigamist. (Sep '10) Mar 14 annoyousm person 4
News Hamilton's mayor makes top 20 on World Mayor List Feb '17 GTA 1
News Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09) Feb '17 DocHoliday 4
News Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions Feb '17 Dr Pendyke 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb '17 scotty steiner 1
Robert Scott, 1971 USAF, Clark AFB PI. from here. Jan '17 353 Cavite St 1
See all Killington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Rutland County was issued at April 04 at 2:57PM EDT

Killington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Killington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,265 • Total comments across all topics: 280,049,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC