Town Meeting Preview: Killington Board Race, New Budgets on Tap
Killington's Town Meeting process spreads over two days. The information meeting and vote on the Killington Elementary School 2017-2018 budget will take place at the school at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6. The town government information meeting is also at the school on Monday, March 6, and starts at 7 p.m. At that time votes will be taken on the issues listed in the Town Meeting Warning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.
