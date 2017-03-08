Police: 1 dead after snowmobile crash...

Police: 1 dead after snowmobile crash in Killington

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

State police say 64-year-old John McConomy was riding a rented snowmobile on a marked trail as part of a tour group when he accelerated out of control and hit a tree stump. He and his wife Judy were thrown from the sled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hamilton's mayor makes top 20 on World Mayor List Feb 14 GTA 1
News Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09) Feb 12 DocHoliday 4
News Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions Feb '17 Dr Pendyke 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb '17 scotty steiner 1
Robert Scott, 1971 USAF, Clark AFB PI. from here. Jan '17 353 Cavite St 1
News Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16) Jan '17 Community Disorga... 6
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Dec '16 MADD 32
See all Killington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Rutland County was issued at March 13 at 1:02PM EDT

Killington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Killington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,505 • Total comments across all topics: 279,523,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC