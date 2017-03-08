Police: 1 dead after snowmobile crash in Killington
State police say 64-year-old John McConomy was riding a rented snowmobile on a marked trail as part of a tour group when he accelerated out of control and hit a tree stump. He and his wife Judy were thrown from the sled.
