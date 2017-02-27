N.J. man dies after Vermont snowboarding accident
A 26-year-old Toms River man died after he hit a tree while snowboarding at Killington Mountain in Vermont Saturday morning, police said. James Meyers was snowboarding with friends at Killington Mountain when he went off the trail and struck a tree, according to a news release from Vermont State Police.
