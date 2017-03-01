Killington Board Accepts Floor-Vote Petition

The Killington Select Board held an emergency meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, to approve acceptance of a petition filed after the Select Board had signed the official Town Warning on Jan. 24. The legal deadline for petitions is Jan. 30, so the Board met to accommodate the unexpected but legal petition, and the final official Warning had to be posted on Feb. 5, which was a Sunday. "M. B." Neisner, who is running unopposed for Town Moderator, filed the petition, which asks voters to consider returning from the current Australian ballot system that was adopted in 2011 to the traditional voice-vote method of voting at Town Meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.