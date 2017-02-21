Cops: Burglars Caught Inside Killington Lodge
The security guards detained Michael Parie, 20, of Rutland, and James Cornell, 26, who was described as "a transient," until four state troopers arrived and took them into custody and transported them to the Marble Valley Correctional Center for the night. After running background checks, the troopers discovered that Parie was supposed to be observing court-ordered conditions of pre-trial release stemming from a previous arraignment.
