Beloved Pastor Retiring After Years of Leadership
Perhaps it is no coincidence that, in her final sermon at the Bridgewater Congregational Church/UCC last Sunday, Pastor Beverly R.M. Anderson chose a scripture from the book of Micah for, in Christian history, he is the prophet who - consistent with God's nature - is reminded that there will come a day when things will change for the better for the people of Judah. And so it is with the Bridgewater Church whose minister has witnessed its waxing and waning through the years and now finds hope for a bright and steady new future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.
Add your comments below
Killington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hamilton's mayor makes top 20 on World Mayor List
|Feb 14
|GTA
|1
|Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09)
|Feb 12
|DocHoliday
|4
|Man seeks to vacate sexual assault convictions
|Feb 10
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb 9
|scotty steiner
|1
|Robert Scott, 1971 USAF, Clark AFB PI. from here.
|Jan 31
|353 Cavite St
|1
|Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16)
|Jan 19
|Community Disorga...
|6
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MADD
|32
Find what you want!
Search Killington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC