Beloved Pastor Retiring After Years of Leadership

Thursday Feb 2

Perhaps it is no coincidence that, in her final sermon at the Bridgewater Congregational Church/UCC last Sunday, Pastor Beverly R.M. Anderson chose a scripture from the book of Micah for, in Christian history, he is the prophet who - consistent with God's nature - is reminded that there will come a day when things will change for the better for the people of Judah. And so it is with the Bridgewater Church whose minister has witnessed its waxing and waning through the years and now finds hope for a bright and steady new future.

