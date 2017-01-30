VSP Investigating Death of Killington...

VSP Investigating Death of Killington Ski Resort Employee

Saturday Jan 7 Read more: WVNY

Police say Chalk, a gondola mechanic, was discovered on the floor of the Skyeship Gondola's North Brook Terminal. After being aided by medical personnel, Chalk was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center, but was pronounced dead about an hour and a half later.

