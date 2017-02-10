Committee OK's Final Act 46 Plan

Committee OK's Final Act 46 Plan

Tuesday Jan 31

The Windsor Central Supervisory Union's Act 46 Planning Committee voted Jan. 18 to submit its finalized Act 46 plan to the state Board of Education. The plan would create a new school district overseen by an 18-member board.

