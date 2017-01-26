Anger, sadness as small Vermont city ...

Anger, sadness as small Vermont city loses chance to rebuild with refugees

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Globe and Mail

Newly arrived refugee Dania Khatib, 5, tours a classroom on Friday with her mother, Mahasen Boshnaq, centre rear, and father, Ahmed Khatib, right, at the Northwest Primary School in Rutland, Vt. Newly arrived refugee Dania Khatib, 5, tours a classroom on Friday with her mother, Mahasen Boshnaq, centre rear, and father, Ahmed Khatib, right, at the Northwest Primary School in Rutland, Vt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16) Jan 19 Community Disorga... 6
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Dec '16 MADD 32
News Police: Bennington man quit job to focus on sel... Oct '16 markey fife 2
Town Hall Meeting---The People Won ! (Feb '16) Feb '16 WATCHDOG 1
Review: Mission Farm Bakery (Mar '14) Mar '14 KAbindra Bohara 1
News Police: taxi driver assaults, robs passenger (Feb '14) Mar '14 Greenstreet 2
News Moving Mountains (May '12) May '12 ADOLPHUS REX 1
See all Killington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killington Forum Now

Killington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Killington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,289 • Total comments across all topics: 278,379,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC