Vermont Holiday Festival Returns to Killington on Dec. 2-3
The Vermont Holiday Festival returns to Killington on Friday and Saturday with its glittering Festival of Trees, the magic of Santa's Workshop, and a bustling schedule of activities and musical performances. The Grand Ballroom at the Killington Grand Resort Hotel will be transformed into a winter wonderland as 100 uniquely decorated holiday trees fill the venue with the sights, sounds and scents of the season.
Killington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|TheReligionOfPeac...
|4
|Police: Bennington man quit job to focus on sel...
|Oct '16
|markey fife
|2
|A scandal deferred (Apr '06)
|Jun '16
|Frank Hash
|23
|Town Hall Meeting---The People Won ! (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WATCHDOG
|1
|Review: Mission Farm Bakery (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|KAbindra Bohara
|1
|Police: taxi driver assaults, robs passenger (Feb '14)
|Mar '14
|Greenstreet
|2
|Moving Mountains (May '12)
|May '12
|ADOLPHUS REX
|1
