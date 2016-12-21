Vermont Holiday Festival Returns to K...

Vermont Holiday Festival Returns to Killington on Dec. 2-3

Thursday Dec 1

The Vermont Holiday Festival returns to Killington on Friday and Saturday with its glittering Festival of Trees, the magic of Santa's Workshop, and a bustling schedule of activities and musical performances. The Grand Ballroom at the Killington Grand Resort Hotel will be transformed into a winter wonderland as 100 uniquely decorated holiday trees fill the venue with the sights, sounds and scents of the season.

