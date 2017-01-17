Ten years later, Rutland 'Secret Sant...

Ten years later, Rutland 'Secret Santa' still delivers holiday cheer

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

In Rutland people are used to seeing a larger than life superhero on a wall, but down below there's a real hero walking the streets. "It's my favorite time of the year by far.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16) Jan 2 Barack Putin Assad 5
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Dec 25 MADD 32
News Police: Bennington man quit job to focus on sel... Oct '16 markey fife 2
Town Hall Meeting---The People Won ! (Feb '16) Feb '16 WATCHDOG 1
Review: Mission Farm Bakery (Mar '14) Mar '14 KAbindra Bohara 1
News Police: taxi driver assaults, robs passenger (Feb '14) Mar '14 Greenstreet 2
News Moving Mountains (May '12) May '12 ADOLPHUS REX 1
See all Killington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killington Forum Now

Killington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Killington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,109 • Total comments across all topics: 277,993,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC