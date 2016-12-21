Skier collapses at Killington; dies at hospital
Police say William Cusano, 65 collapsed on an intermediate ski trail at the resort around 2:30p.m. He was transported the Rutland Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. Officials say Cusano of Lagrangeville, NY, was an experienced skier.
