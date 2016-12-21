Police nab holiday reveler
In the early morning hours of Nov. 27 troopers from the Vermont State Police's Rutland Barracks were participating in Operation C.A.R.E. to detect and remove impaired operators from the roadways over the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. At approximately 12:44 a.m., troopers stopped a vehicle on U.S .Route 4 near Killington Road in Killington for several traffic violations.
