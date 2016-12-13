Police: 2nd NY skier dies after collapsing at ski resort
Vermont State Police say an elderly man has become the second New York skier since Saturday to collapse and die at the Killington Ski Resort. Sgt. Andrew Todd said Monday that 80-year-old Walter Gorgas, of Wappingers Falls, New York, was skiing at around 2:30 p.m. when witnesses saw him collapse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Killington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16)
|Jan 2
|Barack Putin Assad
|5
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Dec 25
|MADD
|32
|Police: Bennington man quit job to focus on sel...
|Oct '16
|markey fife
|2
|Town Hall Meeting---The People Won ! (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WATCHDOG
|1
|Review: Mission Farm Bakery (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|KAbindra Bohara
|1
|Police: taxi driver assaults, robs passenger (Feb '14)
|Mar '14
|Greenstreet
|2
|Moving Mountains (May '12)
|May '12
|ADOLPHUS REX
|1
Find what you want!
Search Killington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC