Police: 2nd NY skier dies after collapsing at ski resort

Tuesday Dec 13

Vermont State Police say an elderly man has become the second New York skier since Saturday to collapse and die at the Killington Ski Resort. Sgt. Andrew Todd said Monday that 80-year-old Walter Gorgas, of Wappingers Falls, New York, was skiing at around 2:30 p.m. when witnesses saw him collapse.

