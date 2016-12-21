No golfing this December: Cold, snow ...

No golfing this December: Cold, snow brings out skiers

Monday Dec 12

Skiers and ski resort operators hope a storm that walloped New England will mark the start of something good this holiday season after the region experienced a Christmas rainstorm two years ago and record warmth last December, causing profits to melt away. There likely won't be anyone wearing short sleeves during the holidays this year; the coldest weather of the season is expected to move into New England this weekend.

