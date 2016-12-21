Miniature horses trot through Burlington for the holidays
Miniature horses have been a holiday attraction on Church street for years, giving shoppers a break from the crowded stores. Banana, a 22-year-old miniature horse from Jericho has been a holiday icon on Church Street for more than a decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Killington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|TheReligionOfPeac...
|4
|Police: Bennington man quit job to focus on sel...
|Oct '16
|markey fife
|2
|A scandal deferred (Apr '06)
|Jun '16
|Frank Hash
|23
|Town Hall Meeting---The People Won ! (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WATCHDOG
|1
|Review: Mission Farm Bakery (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|KAbindra Bohara
|1
|Police: taxi driver assaults, robs passenger (Feb '14)
|Mar '14
|Greenstreet
|2
|Moving Mountains (May '12)
|May '12
|ADOLPHUS REX
|1
Find what you want!
Search Killington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC