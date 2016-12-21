Discovery Map International Puts Traveler U.S. Geography IQ to the...

Discovery Map International Puts Trav...

A US Geography IQ survey of Americans by Discovery Map International found that nearly half of participants do not know how many states make up New England and nearly a quarter cannot name the capital of New York state. Just in time for holiday travel, Discovery Map International, creators of the colorful and functional maps used by 40 million people in more than 130 destinations, now invites travelers to test their geography IQ.

