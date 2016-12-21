Care packages for troops in St. Johnsbury
A non-profit called Vermont Supports runs the holiday project each year. Over 500 packages were put together containing toiletries, snacks, socks, and other essentials that troops request.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
