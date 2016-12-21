World Cup racers comment on coming to Killington Vermont for the first time
A total of 61 woman skied the giant slalom on Saturday and 57 of the best women in the world skied the slalom on Sunday in the first international World Cup race held in New England in 25 years. After the races on Saturday and Sunday they talked about the course, the weather and the huge crowds that were attracted to the race.
