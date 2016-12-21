Velez-Zuzulova second in World Cup slalom in Killington

Veronika Velez-Zuzulova won silver at the World Cup on November 27. Veronika Velez-Zuzulova got the silver medal on November 27 in the season's second World Cup slalom in Killington, Vermont, after coming 0.73 seconds behind American star Mikaela Shiffrin. In the same race, Slovak prodigy Petra Vlhova came fifth .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.