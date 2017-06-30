Trump tweet offers 'help' to dying British baby #Charliegard - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Charlie Gard, 10-months-old, has a genetic condition with brain damage, and doctors in England have given him days to live. President Donald Trump tweeted Monday morning offering that the U.S. is willing to help a dying baby in Britain.

