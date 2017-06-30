Students caught in crossfire over pub...

Students caught in crossfire over public school meal debts

Teaching assistant Kelvin Holt watched as a preschool student fell to the back of a cafeteria line during breakfast in Killeen, Texas, as if trying to hide. "The cash register woman says to this 4-year-old girl, verbatim, 'You have no money,'" said Holt, describing the incident last year.

