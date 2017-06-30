Nacogdoches man known as 'American Flag Shotgun Guy' to appear on MTV

Nacogdoches man known as 'American Flag Shotgun Guy' to appear o - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Tyler Peppard, the real person behind the online persona The American Flag Shotgun Guy, waves a flag in front of his car dealership. Independence Day is upon us and what better time to talk about one of our very own East Texas patriots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.