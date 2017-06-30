Nacogdoches man known as 'American Fl...

Nacogdoches man known as 'American Flag Shotgun Guy' to appear on MTV

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Nacogdoches man known as 'American Flag Shotgun Guy' to appear o - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Tyler Peppard, the real person behind the online persona The American Flag Shotgun Guy, waves a flag in front of his car dealership. Independence Day is upon us and what better time to talk about one of our very own East Texas patriots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shooting suspect Bernal arrested by U.S. marshals 13 hr Jenn 1
Want to die Jun 30 Lstarnes 2
Need female friend in Belton Jun 29 RENEGADE 2
Pedifile Amongst You Jun 26 Neveragainnomatte... 1
Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12) Jun 24 Former member 279
Searching Jun 24 Mrs youngblood 3
Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16) Jun 24 Mrs youngblood 5
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,462 • Total comments across all topics: 282,228,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC