EU chief to EU parliament leader: "You are ridiculous"

TXZ145-146-156-157-159-161-041045- Limestone TX-Coryell TX-Lampasas TX-Hill TX-Navarro TX-McLennan TX- 437 AM CDT TUE JUL 4 2017 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MCLENNAN...CORYELL...LAMPASAS... SOUTHEASTERN HILL...NORTHWESTERN LIMESTONE AND NAVARRO COUNTIES UNTIL 545 AM CDT... At 437 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Corsicana to 11 miles northeast of Bend. Movement was south at 35 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.