EU chief to EU parliament leader: "You are ridiculous"
TXZ145-146-156-157-159-161-041045- Limestone TX-Coryell TX-Lampasas TX-Hill TX-Navarro TX-McLennan TX- 437 AM CDT TUE JUL 4 2017 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MCLENNAN...CORYELL...LAMPASAS... SOUTHEASTERN HILL...NORTHWESTERN LIMESTONE AND NAVARRO COUNTIES UNTIL 545 AM CDT... At 437 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Corsicana to 11 miles northeast of Bend. Movement was south at 35 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooting suspect Bernal arrested by U.S. marshals
|Mon
|Jenn
|1
|Want to die
|Jun 30
|Lstarnes
|2
|Need female friend in Belton
|Jun 29
|RENEGADE
|2
|Pedifile Amongst You
|Jun 26
|Neveragainnomatte...
|1
|Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12)
|Jun 24
|Former member
|279
|Searching
|Jun 24
|Mrs youngblood
|3
|Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16)
|Jun 24
|Mrs youngblood
|5
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC