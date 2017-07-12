Crime 22 mins ago 4:53 p.m.Wounded man found lying outside Econo Lodge after Killeen shooting

A man was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound outside the Econo Lodge in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen just before 9:30 p.m. on July 4. "The case continues to be investigated by detectives, and more information will be provided as it becomes available," Killeen Police Spokesperson Tina Amerson said in a press release. Detectives urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.