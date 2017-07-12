Crime 22 mins ago 4:53 p.m.Wounded ma...

Crime 22 mins ago 4:53 p.m.Wounded man found lying outside Econo Lodge after Killeen shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: KCEN

A man was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound outside the Econo Lodge in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen just before 9:30 p.m. on July 4. "The case continues to be investigated by detectives, and more information will be provided as it becomes available," Killeen Police Spokesperson Tina Amerson said in a press release. Detectives urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unfaithful Spouses (Sep '15) 4 hr Anon 6
1st 13th Armor Battalion, 1st AD (May '09) Jul 10 Spec 5 Kenneth Lyons 10
Lake Tragedy Suspect Jul 10 Wondering 1
Pedifile Amongst You Jul 9 Anon 2
Travio King Ward Jul 9 Wondering 1
Stolen 2015 Kia Optima Jul 8 LiarLiar 2
News Shooting suspect Bernal arrested by U.S. marshals Jul 3 Jenn 1
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. American Idol
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,638 • Total comments across all topics: 282,428,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC