City of Killeen selects Police Chief finalists

City Manager Ron Olson invited Gregory Burns, Jr., Steven Henry, John Houston, Charles Kimble, Marlin Price and Patrick South to Killeen for interviews July 20 through 22. Gregory Burns, Jr. has more than 28 years of law enforcement experience. He has served the Louisville, Kentucky Metro Police Department for 24 years in positions from patrol to administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.