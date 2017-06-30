City of Killeen selects Police Chief finalists
City Manager Ron Olson invited Gregory Burns, Jr., Steven Henry, John Houston, Charles Kimble, Marlin Price and Patrick South to Killeen for interviews July 20 through 22. Gregory Burns, Jr. has more than 28 years of law enforcement experience. He has served the Louisville, Kentucky Metro Police Department for 24 years in positions from patrol to administration.
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooting suspect Bernal arrested by U.S. marshals
|Mon
|Jenn
|1
|Want to die
|Jun 30
|Lstarnes
|2
|Need female friend in Belton
|Jun 29
|RENEGADE
|2
|Pedifile Amongst You
|Jun 26
|Neveragainnomatte...
|1
|Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12)
|Jun 24
|Former member
|279
|Searching
|Jun 24
|Mrs youngblood
|3
|Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16)
|Jun 24
|Mrs youngblood
|5
