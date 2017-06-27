White House warns Syria's Assad against chemical attack

White House says Assad may be preparing chemical attack - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen This satellite image released by the U.S. Department of Defense shows a damage assessment image of Shayrat air base in Syria, following U.S. Tomahawk Land Attack Missile strikes on April 7, 2017. WASHINGTON - The White House says it has found "potential" evidence that Syria is preparing for another chemical weapons attack.

