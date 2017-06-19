Texas man charged in boating accident that killed 4-year-old
Authorities in Central Texas have charged a man with criminal negligent homicide after a 4-year-old girl was killed and her father seriously injured when they were run over by a houseboat. Forty-four-year-old Jason Bernal of Killeen was held over the weekend at the Bell County jail before posting bail and being released.
