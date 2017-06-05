Sheriff: 12-year-old Naomi Jones found dead in Pensacola - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan delivers the news that Naomi Jones had been found dead. Twelve-year-old Naomi Jones was found dead in a Pensacola waterway after a desperate, days-long search by law enforcement officers and volunteers, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said at a 5:30 p.m. Monday news conference.

