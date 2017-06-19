Police investigating death of soldier...

Police investigating death of soldier near Fort Hood base

Read more: Daily Mail

Police investigating the death of soldier, 21, found dead near Fort Hood - the THIRTEENTH person assigned to the Texas army base to die since November Tucker entered active duty in January 2016, and he was deployed in Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom from August 2016 to February 2017 Private First Class Devon James Tucker was discovered 'unresponsive' in his off-base home on June 15, an army statement released on Tuesday read.

