Government health insurance markets holding up--barely - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen . FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2013, file photo, Alan Leafman, center, president of Health Insurance Express, Inc., helps Raquel Bernal, right, and her husband John Bernal, both of Apache Junction, Ariz., navigate th... Enough insurers are planning to sell coverage on the Affordable Care Act's insurance exchanges next year to keep them working - if only barely - in most parts of the country.
