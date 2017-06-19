More

More

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Government health insurance markets holding up--barely - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen . FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2013, file photo, Alan Leafman, center, president of Health Insurance Express, Inc., helps Raquel Bernal, right, and her husband John Bernal, both of Apache Junction, Ariz., navigate th... Enough insurers are planning to sell coverage on the Affordable Care Act's insurance exchanges next year to keep them working - if only barely - in most parts of the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cove - Get Ready For Increased Water/Sewer Rates 2 hr Retired 1SG 1
Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12) Thu Compassion 278
Loud BOOM sound thats shaking my house??? (Nov '12) Jun 17 Moody Texas 25
Review: Eastgate Ridge Apartments (Jan '11) Jun 16 Veteran 15
Old Hospital, Ft. Hood (Nov '11) Jun 16 SmokinJoe 8
Briana Shannon HSV2 Golden Corral Jun 13 Gabe 5
Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16) Jun 13 Mryoungblood 4
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,745 • Total comments across all topics: 281,969,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC