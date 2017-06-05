Islamic State claims attacks on Iran parliament, shrine - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen TEHRAN, Iran - The Islamic State group claimed a pair of attacks Wednesday on Iran's parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, which have killed two security guards and wounded more than 30 people, with the siege at the legislature still underway. It marks the first attack in Iran claimed by the extremist group, which is at war with Iranian-backed forces in Syria and Iraq.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.