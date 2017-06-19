Mission Waco celebrates purchase of b...

Mission Waco celebrates purchase of building housing former liquor store

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Mission Waco celebrates purchase of building housing former liqu - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen On Tuesday, a nonprofit organization in Waco announced the purchase of a building, which used to house a recently closed liquor store and two other vacant storefronts in the 1500 block of Colcord Avenue. Mission Waco Board of Directors and staff gathered to celebrate the milestone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12) 1 hr Compassion 278
Loud BOOM sound thats shaking my house??? (Nov '12) Jun 17 Moody Texas 25
Review: Eastgate Ridge Apartments (Jan '11) Jun 16 Veteran 15
Old Hospital, Ft. Hood (Nov '11) Jun 16 SmokinJoe 8
Briana Shannon HSV2 Golden Corral Jun 13 Gabe 5
Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16) Jun 13 Mryoungblood 4
Water Bill (Dec '09) Jun 13 Ridemyface 45
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Wall Street
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,072 • Total comments across all topics: 281,940,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC