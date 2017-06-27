Man arrested after allegedly stealing, beaching boat while on Four Loko binge
Man arrested after allegedly stealing, beaching boat while on Fo - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - A crashed boat stuck in the sands of Daytona Beach ended up there after a man allegedly took it on a joyride after bingeing on a "couple of Four Lokos." Jonathan Race, 20, was accused of burglary and grand theft after stealing a boat from Daytona Marina and Boat Works and crashing it on the beach.
