Man arrested after allegedly stealing...

Man arrested after allegedly stealing, beaching boat while on Four Loko binge

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Man arrested after allegedly stealing, beaching boat while on Fo - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - A crashed boat stuck in the sands of Daytona Beach ended up there after a man allegedly took it on a joyride after bingeing on a "couple of Four Lokos." Jonathan Race, 20, was accused of burglary and grand theft after stealing a boat from Daytona Marina and Boat Works and crashing it on the beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pedifile Amongst You Mon Neveragainnomatte... 1
Want to die Sun Tired 1
Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12) Jun 24 Former member 279
Searching Jun 24 Mrs youngblood 3
Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16) Jun 24 Mrs youngblood 5
Cove - Get Ready For Increased Water/Sewer Rates Jun 23 Retired 1SG 1
Loud BOOM sound thats shaking my house??? (Nov '12) Jun 17 Moody Texas 25
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,344 • Total comments across all topics: 282,077,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC