Man, 84, accused in fatal shooting of 80-year-old

26 min ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Investigators say an 84-year-old Central Texas man has been accused of using a cane to beat an 80-year-old man then fatally shooting the victim during a neighborhood dispute. Killeen police on Thursday announced Santiago Vasquez of Killeen was arrested on a murder charge, with bond set at $1 million.

