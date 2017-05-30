Man, 84, accused in fatal shooting of 80-year-old
Investigators say an 84-year-old Central Texas man has been accused of using a cane to beat an 80-year-old man then fatally shooting the victim during a neighborhood dispute. Killeen police on Thursday announced Santiago Vasquez of Killeen was arrested on a murder charge, with bond set at $1 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Killeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Hood Anti-Muslim Backlash Immediate (Nov '09)
|May 29
|falsefaiths
|11,286
|Old Hospital, Ft. Hood (Nov '11)
|May 25
|SmokinJoe
|7
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|May 19
|Jim storck
|45
|Fake a## h%e (Nov '11)
|May 19
|Kano
|2
|Middle school closing its doors after 54 years ... (Jun '09)
|May 15
|Beth K
|4
|Darnall Army Hospital (Apr '10)
|May 14
|Bernice Coleman
|18
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|May 13
|DNR farts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Killeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC