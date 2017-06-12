Mall management apologizes after kicking out woman wearing tank top, shorts
Mall management apologizes after kicking out woman wearing tank - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen Representatives for a shopping mall in Michigan apologized to a woman after mall security kicked her out for wearing a tank top and shorts. On June 10, Hannah Pewee posted a photo on Facebook of her wearing a white tank top shirt with Dori the fish on it and cutoff jeans shorts.
Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
