Local business owner making a Town Co...

Local business owner making a Town Council run

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: The Recorder

A local business owner and Zoning Board of Appeals member has taken out nomination papers for a four-year at-large seat on the Town Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Briana Shannon HSV2 Golden Corral 14 hr Gabe 5
Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16) 17 hr Mryoungblood 4
Water Bill (Dec '09) 17 hr Ridemyface 45
Female Correction Officer died on Friday. Jun 11 Citizen 1
Looking For Old Friends (Feb '09) Jun 10 Ridemyface 6
Hi (Feb '11) Jun 10 Ridemyface 2
Searching Jun 10 Ridemyface 2
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,300 • Total comments across all topics: 281,752,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC