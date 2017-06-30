Killeen police investigating two over...

Killeen police investigating two overnight robberies

Friday Jun 30 Read more: KSWO

The Killeen Police Department said they responded to the USAA Financial Center located at 900 W. Central Texas Expressway in reference to two separate aggravated robberies. Police responded to the first robbery on June 27, at around 10:37 p.m. Officers responded to the second robbery on June on June 28, at around 12:29 a.m. Killeen police said that the victims in both robberies were approached while using the ATM by the suspects, in which one displayed a weapon.

