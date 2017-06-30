Killeen police investigates Wendy's a...

Killeen police investigates Wendy's aggravated robbery Read Story Brandon Gray

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: KCEN

When officers arrived, employees told them that two black males approached the drive-thru window, displayed a weapon and demanded money. The Employees said they retreated into the store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Want to die Fri Lstarnes 2
Need female friend in Belton Jun 29 RENEGADE 2
Pedifile Amongst You Jun 26 Neveragainnomatte... 1
Review: Assembly Of Prayer Christian Church (Sep '12) Jun 24 Former member 279
Searching Jun 24 Mrs youngblood 3
Any Cougars or milfs want company tonight? (Jan '16) Jun 24 Mrs youngblood 5
Cove - Get Ready For Increased Water/Sewer Rates Jun 23 Retired 1SG 1
See all Killeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killeen Forum Now

Killeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Killeen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,339 • Total comments across all topics: 282,207,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC